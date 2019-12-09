Duo to face High Court trial over alleged plot to kill businessman

A hotel owner and his alleged ‘hitman’, who are accused of conspiring to kill a businessman in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), were on Monday, committed to stand trial at the Demerara High Court after a prime facia case was made out against them.

Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Grimmond, a hotelier of Lot 320 Grove, Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, and Chatterpaul Singh, a 36-year-old miner of Lot 1 First Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, were charged with the offence on June 13, 2019.

It is alleged that between April 1, 2018, and June 7, 2019, at Georgetown, they conspired with each other and persons unknown to kill Dwayne Grant.

The duo were on trial before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

When the matter was called the magistrate ruled that there is sufficient evidence against both of the accused to stand trial before a judge and jury at the next sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

The case was prosecuted by Inspector Neville Jeffers.

Reports are the victim, who is a businessman in Lethem, reported to the Police that he received information that the defendants were plotting to kill him.

An investigation was then carried out and Police went to a hotel where they made contact with Singh. He was then arrested and a firearm was allegedly found in his possession.

When questioned, Singh reportedly admitted to Police officers that he and Grimmond were planning to kill Grant.

Officers were also able to retrieve telephone recordings between the defendants; and following advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the duo were charged with the offence.

The two suspects are currently out on $500,000 bail each.