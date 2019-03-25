Duo remanded for stealing bicycle

Twenty-eight-year-old Wayne Blair of First Avenue Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mararuni) and Ezra Evans, 25, of Lot 57 West Front Road, Georgetown were hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday charged for a robbery that they allegedly committed.

The men are accused of robbing James Walter of his pedal cycle and cash totaling $20,000 on March 21, 2019 at Evans Street, Charlestown. They reportedly committed the act using a knife.

They both denied the charge when it was read to them by Senior Magistrate Sherdel Issacs-Marcus on Monday.

The court heard that on the day in question, the men were apprehended by public spirited citizens and handed over to the police.

The prosecution however, opposed to bail on the grounds of the prevalence of the offense and the fact that one of the accused was previously charged with a matter similar in nature.

Bail was refused and the matter will call again on April 8.