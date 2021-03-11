Duo remanded for cocaine in saltfish bust at CJIA

Two men have been remanded to prison for trafficking some seven pounds of cocaine hidden in saltfish at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Navindra Sarwan, 46, of Cummings Lodge, Georgetown and Adrian David, 39, of Shell Road, Kitty, Georgetown appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that the duo between March 7, 2021, and March 8, 2021, between First Street trafficked 3.304 kilograms of cocaine. The illegal drugs were intercepted by ranks of the Customs-Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) at the Amerijet Cargo Shed, CJIA.

The duo are expected to make their next court appearance on April 15.

CANU, in a statement, had said it unearthed 280 pieces of plastic wrapped pencil shaped parcels of suspected cocaine hidden in the bones of salted fish intended for export.

A total of six persons were taken into custody.