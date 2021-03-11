NGSA set for August 4 & 5

The Ministry of Education has announced that this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be written on August 4 and 5, 2021.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand made this announcement during a press conference today.

“Candidates will write Papers One and Two. There will be two mock examinations administered leading up to the official examination dates,” she said.

According to the Education Minister, there will be a consolidated curriculum which will be used to prepare students who are writing the exams. This consolidated curriculum, she explained, was crafted by international consultants and officials at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD).

Worksheets, textbooks, and other materials will also be distributed to students to help them prepare.

“We at the Ministry of Education will not leave our students and teachers alone during this process,” Minister Manickchand stated.

There are 14,300 candidates for this year’s NGSA. This is an increase from last year which had 14,032 candidates.