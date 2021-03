Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics United (CANU) this morning intercepted some 3.3 kilograms of cocaine in packages destined for Miami, United States America (USA).

The bust was made at a cargo shed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

CANU, in a statement, said it unearthed 280 pieces of plastic wrapped pencil shaped parcels of suspected cocaine hidden in the bones of salted fish intended for export.

A total of six persons are currently in custody pending investigation.