Duo injured in Mandela Avenue accident

Two persons are in serious condition after they were involved in an accident along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown on Saturday evening.

The accident victims were identified as Rondell Blyden and Jermaine Dunat. This was confirmed on Sunday by Regional Police Commander Simon Mc Bean.

According to the Commander, the men were struck down by a motorcar bearing registration number PLL 3713 about 23:30h on the night in question.

The Police Commander explained that the men were among four persons who were walking together at the time of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly told Police that he was leaving his aunt’s wake when he saw the four men walking across the road. He said at that time, one of the men walked into the path of the vehicle and he could not do anything since the lights of oncoming traffic affected his vision.

As the driver attempted to divert from the oncoming traffic, the left mirror hit one of the pedestrians, knocking him onto the car’s windshield and then the bonnet.

While being questioned, the driver admitted that he was imbibing alcohol at his aunt’s wake, but held out that it was not a large quantity. He said he had just about four beers.

Following the accident, the two males were picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Their conditions were reported as serious but stable. The Police have launched an investigation into the accident.