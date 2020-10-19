Trial underway for driver in fatal Agricola accident

The trial of Danion Welcome, the truck driver who was involved in the accident at Agricola Public Road, Greater Georgetown, that claimed the life of seven-year-old Ciara Benjamin, is underway at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Confirming this was Welcome’s attorney, Dexter Todd.

Welcome has since denied the charge which alleges that on June 1, 2019, at Agricola Public Road, he drove motor lorry GWW 962 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Benjamin.

Welcome was released on $500,000 bail with instructions to lodge his passport with the court and report every Friday to the officer in charge at the Ruimveldt Police Station until the hearing and determination of his trial. His driver’s licence was also suspended until the trial concludes.

Based on reports received, Benjamin was attempting to cross the road with her aunt, who was on her cellular phone.

During that time, the truck which Welcome was driving is reported to have swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. Instead, the young girl was struck down.

Her body was severed in two. Before Police arrived, residents of Agricola had beaten Welcome. They later set his truck on fire.