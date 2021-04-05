Duo arrested for murder of Swan resident

Two men, both of whom are in their 20s, have been arrested in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Roy Ross who was this morning found dead in his home at Swan, Linden-Soesdyke Highway home.

Ross, who resided with his wife, was found dead with multiple stab wounds about his body at around 06:00hrs by neighbours.

This publication understands that the man’s wife had left home last night to attend a party. She only returned home after receiving a phone call from neighbours informing her that the man was found murdered.

Police have since recovered a bloodstained jersey at the suspects’ home, which is located a few houses away from the crime scene.

One of the suspects reportedly went to a neighbour’s house last night where he told her “I feel like killing somebody tonight”. But the neighbour said she did not take the suspect’s words seriously.

Ross, who worked at a poultry farm, previously resided at Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway and had only recently moved to the community of Swan. He was a father one.