Govt opens application process for online scholarships

The Ministries of Education and Public Service have commenced accepting applications for the awarding of scholarships in a variety of disciplines.

This is in keeping with the commitment made by President Dr Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party in its manifesto running up to the election to grant 20,000 scholarships for online courses.

The Ministry of Education says it is working on operationalizing the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), which will house this programme, within this first half of 2021. This programme is for Guyanese across all communities in every region and will be made accessible accordingly.

The Ministry of Education has the responsibility of managing the academic and technical aspects of the program while the Public Service Ministry will award the scholarships.

Download: GOAL 2021 Scholarship Courses

Download: GOAL 2021 Scholarship Application Form