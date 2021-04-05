Govt invites bids to construct core homes in Sophia

The Government of Guyana has invited bids from contractors to construct core homes financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

According to the particulars of the contract tender, bidders are invited to bid for the construction of core homes in Sophia, Georgetown, in lots one to five. Their bids must be submitted by April 13, 2021.

The tender notes that funding was received from the IDB’s Road Network Upgrade and Expansion Programme, Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility. According to the contract, each lot has a construction period of 150 days.

“Bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in the IDB’s Policies for the Procurement of Works and Goods Financed by the IDB and is open to bidders from all countries as defined in the guideline,” the tender stipulates.

The national housing development plan for 2021 includes the construction of 1000 homes for low-income earners in areas such as Cummings Lodge, Prospect, Providence, Little Diamond, Great Diamond, Onderneeming, Wales, Ordinance, Fortlands, Hampshire, Williamsburg and Amelia’s Ward. Another 100 is set aside for the hinterland communities.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government is mobilising to distribute a total of 10,000 house lots to Guyanese in 2021, in keeping with their manifesto promise to deliver 50,000 lots within their first term in office.

This was revealed by Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal during the Budget Debates. He outlined that this is aimed at clearing the existing application backlog that currently stands at over 70,000. A number of land titles will also be issued throughout the year.

“This year, for 2021 alone, we intend to allocate 10,000 house lots, a minimum of 7000 land titles to citizens, many of whom have been waiting for years to own their own homes. Let the House be reminded that in just four months in office, 3600 house lots and 413 titles were handed over to citizens,” the Minister had told the National Assembly.

The areas which will be developed for these allocations include Onderneeming in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam); Tuschen, Zeelugt, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Minster, Lust-en-Rust, Belle West in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); Farm, Covent Garden, Providence, Prospect, Perseverance, Peters Hall, Good Hope, Mon Repos, Non Pariel, Hope South, Hope Estate in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); Bath Settlement, Hope, Experiment in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice); Ordinance, Kilcoy, Chesney in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); Culvert City in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo); and Amelia’s Ward, Linden, in Region 10.

In November 2018 when applications were opened for core houses, it was reported that this project was designed to specifically benefit households that live on lots valued at $92,000 or less and were regularised or developed by the CH&PA, applicants must also be earning $75,000 or less per month.

The homes were expected to be completely concrete and not more than 400 square feet. Upon completion, a sanitary block, as well as electrical and plumbing works, would be conducted.

Applicants under this programme were required to deposit $100,000 to secure further funding from the Government.

Under the previous PPP Administration, over 100,000 house lots were distributed and over 200 core houses were made available to underprivileged families, while a programme for professional groups provided 200 teachers, nurses and policemen with fast-track access to loans for home construction.