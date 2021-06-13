Drunken brawl leaves NWD woman hospitalised with chop wound, neighbour arrested

A North-West District woman, 45-year-old Inez Gouveia, is hospitalised with a chop wound to her arm after she and another woman got into an argument while consuming alcohol at Tasawini Village, Region One.

Police reports revealed that Gouveia and the suspect, 39-year-old Martina Smith, are neighbours.

At about 15:00 hours on Saturday, they were imbibing locally made wine together, when a heated argument ensued between them which caused the suspect to arm herself with a cutlass and chopped the victim on her left arm.

Gouveia managed to make her way to Pakera District Hospital, where she was seen and examined by the doctor on duty and admitted in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, Smith was contacted by the police, told of the allegation, cautioned and she admitted committing the act. She remains in custody pending charges.