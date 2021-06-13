Man found with 5g cocaine in Linden arrested

A 55-year-old male is now in police custody after he was found in possession of five grams of cocaine on Saturday.

The police said raids were being conducted in Silvertown Wismar, Linden, for drugs, arms and ammunition.

Around 20:15h, the search took ranks to ‘Tika drug block’ where the suspect was found and searched.

Police found one crazy glue container in his pants pocket which contained 70 pieces of whitish rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine.

He was told of the allegation, cautioned and he said “Boss is lil crack I does hussle fuh a man but I can’t call he name”.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to the Wismar Police Station, where the suspected cocaine was weighed. He was placed in custody pending charges.