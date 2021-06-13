Vice Chairman of Region 10 dies from COVID-19

Vice-Chairman of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), Douglus Gittins, has died from the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

This publication understands that Gittins died this afternoon while undergoing treatment at the Upper Demerara Hospital in Wismar, Linden. He was hospitalized on Friday after complaining of not feeling well.

The Vice-Chair’s death comes on the heels of Region 10 lagging severely behind in terms of having its adult population vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Only Thursday, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony told the National Assembly that only 13% of the adult population in the Upper Demerara-Berbice region was vaccinated and called for efforts to be redoubled in order to get more residents there to take their shots.