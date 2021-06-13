23-Y-O shot in leg after fight at Plaisance house party

Police are on the hunt for a man who shot and injured a 23-year-old man in Plaisance Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, just after midnight on Saturday.

It was reported that the victim was at a house party at Plaisance Squatting Area when around 00:45h today he observed the suspect, whom he had an old grievance with.

The victim alleges that he was about to pour himself a drink when the suspect told him that he (victim) was in the wrong neighbourhood.

The suspect then dealt him several slaps to his face, pushing his head while holding on to his T-shirt.

The victim managed to free himself and left the party. As he was proceeding out, he saw the suspect coming behind him.

He began to ride his bicycle faster and upon looking back, he saw the suspect pull out something which appeared to be a handgun.

He then heard a loud explosion and felt a pain on his lower right foot, which started to bleed. The victim jumped off the bicycle, started to run and fell into a trench but he managed to reach home.

He informed his mother, who took him to Sparendaam Police Station and made a report.

The victim was escorted to GPHC, where he was seen and examined by a doctor and admitted as a patient in a stable condition.

Checks made for the suspect but he was not located and no spent shell recovered. Investigation in progress.