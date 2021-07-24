Driver found dead in parked truck, foul play suspected

A man was discovered dead in a parked truck in the wee hours of today.

The dead man has been identified as 31-year-old Laurel Samaroo of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

Police say at about 21:00hrs on Friday, Samaroo uplifted a fuel tanker from Parika, East Bank Essequibo and proceeded to his home at Tuschen.

However, sometime around 02:00hrs today, the truck was observed parked on the Tuschen Public Road by the owner, a businessman of Parika.

Upon checking the vehicle, the owner opened the driver’s side door, where he observed the victim lying in the vehicle’s front seat and appeared to be sleeping.

He attempted to wake the man but that proved futile. The man immediately contacted the Leonora Police Station and the police were summoned to the scene.

On arrival, detectives examined the body for marks of violence and what appeared to be a wound to the right side head of the victim’s head was seen.

Further checks were made around the area and a black haversack, wallet and keys belonging to the victim were found behind a stall in the market area.

The body was subsequently escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, and later to the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it is currently awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.