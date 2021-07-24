ECD man arrested with plastic gun

A 32-year-old male of Vigilance, East Coast Demerara, was arrested Friday night after he was found carrying a plastic gun.

The discovery was made sometime around 21:00h at Foulis, E.C.D.

The man was arrested after ranks on patrol in the area discovered the plastic gun in his possession.

The ranks initially observed two males on bicycles.

Upon noticing the patrol, both males attempted to evade.

The second rider made good his escape and is currently being sought by the police, while his gun-carrying counterpart upon being questioned, has remained silent and is in custody as investigations continue.