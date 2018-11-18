Driver abandons car with over 21kg of ganja

The Police are now hunting for the driver of a motorcar that was left abandoned on Saturday along the No. 6 Public Road, West Coast Berbice with over 21 kilogram of cannabis.

Based on reports received, the driver of the White Toyota Carina 212 motorcar fled the scene after he crashed into the rear of another vehicle.

After the accident which caused extensive damage to both vehicles, the police ranks upon checking the 212 motorcar unearthed the large quantity of marijuana found wrapped with Black Plastic Bags and placed on the back seat of the car.

The illicit substance was weighed and amounted to 21.770 kilograms. Both vehicles were lodged at police station as investigations continue.