Drug addict allegedly killed by gang after ‘changing’ market

A 45-year-old man of no fixed place of abode was on Saturday evening stabbed to death by a gang of four at Leopold Street, Georgetown during a row over drugs.

The deceased who is only referred to as “Buckman” was stabbed several times by the four men who are now being hunted by the police.

Based on reports received, the now dead man stopped purchasing drugs (ganja) from the gang members and this angered them. At about 23:00h last evening, Buckman was attacked by four men who were all armed with knives and icepick.

The man collapsed to the ground as the four men escaped. The injured man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigations are ongoing.