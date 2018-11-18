ECD man arrested for discharging loaded firearm

An East Coast Demerara (ECD) man is in Police custody for discharging a loaded firearm in the vicinity of Vryheid Lust South, ECD in the wee hours of Sunday.

INews understands that at about 1:50h, the man was seen discharging the firearm in the air and as such, the police were summoned.

When the police arrived at the scene, the suspect reportedly spotted them and fled the scene. He was later apprehended at Better Hope Public Road. A search was conducted on his person and two live rounds on 9mm ammunition were found.

He was arrested by the police but based on information received, he is not co-operating with the police. An investigation is on-going.