Documents stolen from Police Service Commission; probe launched

The Guyana Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the break in and subsequent removal of a number of documents from the Office of the Police Service Commission (PSC) at Fort Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor told INews that information surrounding the incident is still being gathered at this time since ranks are still conducting preliminary investigations.

The PSC’s Office is located in Kingston within the compound of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development. There are always security guards stationed in the compound so it is unclear whether those guards heard or saw anything.

The incident comes on the heels of Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie revoking the promotion of several junior ranks who were promoted on January 1, 2021. The reason for the revocation of those promotions is still unknown.

On January 1, the Guyana Police Force announced the promotion of several police ranks at the Force’s annual junior promotions party.

It was then, a supplementary list of persons who were also named as promoted was released.

Following the announcement of the revocation of the officers’ promotion, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn said he would be reviewing the lists of junior and senior police ranks who were recently promoted by the GPF.

Additionally, on December 31, 2020, acting Chief Justice Roxane George granted an order blocking the promotion of several Police ranks to Assistant Commissioner by the PSC. The order came following complaints of discrimination levelled by Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus against the PSC.

Brutus, complained to the High Court that he is being bypassed for promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, even though he was recommended for promotion by the Commissioner of Police. The told the court that his promotion was being overlooked because of “frivolous” allegations of indiscipline levelled against him.

He contends that he has not been called to defend the allegations.

Just last week, Chief Justice George adjourned the hearing of senior ranks’ promotion until February 5, 2021, after Attorney General Anil Nandlall told the court that the Police Service Commission (PSC) is willing to solve the issue outside of the court.