Body of man who fell off punt in Canje River found

Police have discovered the body of 33-year-old Jiachim Perez Peters at Sand Landing, Canje Creek, East Berbice, two days after he fell off a punt in the Canje Creek.

Peters, of Friendship, East Coast Demerara was a passenger onboard a punt in the Canje Creek and on Friday last he was observed floating in the water.

The Police said that his body was found just about 17:30h on Sunday and owing to the state of decomposition, they were unable to determine whether it bore any marks of violence.

Peters’ body was transported from Sand Landing to the New Amsterdam Stelling and then to Bailey’s Funeral Parlour where a post mortem examination is expected to be performed.

According to information, Peters was a passenger on the punt along with five other men – who are employed by a Sheet Anchor, East Berbice sawmill – and at about 18:00h on Friday he was observed floating in the water.

Police in a statement related that one of the men reported the incident on Saturday. He told investigators that the punt measured 30ft x 8ft and had a shed. It was steered by a 17ft boat with a 40HP outboard engine.

The man related that at about 18:00h on Saturday evening, the captain related that he was about to take a turn in the Canje River and while checking to see if his path was clear, he noticed the body of a male floating in the water.

He called out to the other occupants of the vessel and two of them plunged into the water to render assistance. However, the water was extremely rough and they were unable to save him.

They later reported the incident to the Police and an investigation was launched.