DNA test confirms skeletal remains are of missing Linden pensioner

The skeletal remains which were discovered late January in a clump of bushes in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) have been identified as 71-year-old Ivor Campbell, who had been missing since November 2020.

This is according to a family member, who told this publication that the results of a DNA test have confirmed that the bones are that of the missing man.

The family member explained that the DNA results were shared with them on Tuesday, and they are now awaiting the official documents so they can gain possession of the man’s remains so he can be properly put to rest.

Campbell, who hailed from Wisroc Housing Scheme, was last seen alive on November 13. He had left home to purchase some cigarettes but never returned.

On January 30, a farmer of Third Phase Wisroc Squatting Area, Wismar was preparing an area about 183 metres (200 yards) from her home, when she stumbled upon the skeletal remains.