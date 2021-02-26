61 of 83 sexual assault cases being prosecuted

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has revealed that from August 2, 2020 to January 25, 2021, there were a total of 83 sexual assault cases which were reported to the authorities.

Of this amount, he said 61 are being prosecuted.

In contrast, he explained that for the period August 2, 2019 to January 25, 2020 there were 77 reported cases of sexual assault, of which 28 were prosecuted.

However, it was not stated how many of these cases have resulted in convictions.

The Minister made these revelations today in response to questions submitted by Shadow Home Affairs Minister Geeta Chandan-Edmond who is representing the APNU+AFC Opposition.