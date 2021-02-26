Man remanded for killing cousin during birthday party

Rockey Harper of Lot 1 Section A D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice (WBB) was today remanded to prison for the murder of his cousin, Reaz Mohamed, a 25-year-old fisherman of the said address.

Harper appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court today where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge. The man was unrepresented. The matter was transferred to the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court for March 2.

On February 21, Harper reportedly armed himself with a knife and slashed his cousin to the throat, causing him to die.

Investigations revealed that the family was celebrating a birthday on Saturday, February 20 and then resumed the party on Sunday.

Mohamed reportedly became disorderly when the music was taken off and started breaking the drinking glasses.

His father, Farook Mohamed, attempted to calm him down but the now dead man instead directed his anger at his father. His uncle then intervened and they attempted to restrain the younger Mohamed.

At that point, he continued his unruly behaviour resulting in his cousin whipping out a knife and slitting his throat.

The police was summoned and they took the man to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.