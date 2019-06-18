Diplomatic Community urges respect of CCJ ruling

Members of the diplomatic community in Guyana have urged that the rulings of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) this morning be respected.

A joint statement was issued by the United States of America Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann Lynch; United Kingdom’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Gregg Quinn; High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, Lilian Chatterjee; and the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Guyana, Jernej Videtic.

The statement reads: “The Caribbean Court of Justice has ruled and it is important that all sides respect that ruling. We also encourage all to come to an agreement on the way forward.”