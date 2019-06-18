Guyanese engineers trained in subsea robotics

Offshore Innovators Guyana Inc has recruited and trained a team of five Guyanese engineers in Subsea Robotics to support deep-water operations offshore Guyana.

The world-class training experience was hosted by Subsea Specialist Ltd at the Deepwater Hub in Chaguaramas, Trinidad, and delivered by Carlos Sardinha of Blue Laguna Inc US.

The five-man team underwent a rigorous 18-day training program which included Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Induction training to meet the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) guidelines for entry into the ROV industry.

The candidates were also trained on two of the most popular work-class ROV platforms in the industry, TechnipFMC’s Schilling HD and Forum’s Perry Slingsby XLX. The Guyanese engineers who hail from Warapoka Village, East Bank Demerara, East Coast Demerara and Georgetown underwent training in Offshore Survival (BOSIET) including HUET, First Aid, Confined Space Entry, Working at Heights, and Rigging and Lifting.

The training program was supported by DOF Subsea America who provided accommodation onboard the Skandi Neptune and access to their Forum Perry Slingsby XLX systems for hands on training.

Offshore Innovators subsea personnel development program for Guyana is modelled after the company’s successful local content development program implemented in Trinidad over the last decade.

This program has stewarded subsea personnel career development from ROV Trainees to ROV Supervisors, Superintendents and Offshore Client Representatives for the major contractors and operators in the region.

Through the support of Team Trident USA, Offshore Innovators joint venture partner, the Guyanese personnel are afforded the opportunity to access further on-the-job (OJT) training experience offshore. The OJT experience is enhanced by an Offshore Innovators mentorship program where the trainees are paired with a Trinidadian Supervisor to help them navigate the competence development and assessment scheme.

The Offshore Innovators Team is focused on supporting the Guyana technology transfer process during the execution of the ExxonMobil Liza Destiny and Liza Unity Projects. The execution of the Guyanese subsea personnel development program is the first in a series of training programs planned by Offshore Innovators, and hosted by Subsea Specialist Ltd, to be delivered in 2019.

“We are excited that our Team of Guyanese ROV personnel have completed their intense training program here in Trinidad and are now well equipped to join the subsea industry in Guyana. Our comprehensive recruitment and selection process has proven successful, producing a great group of talented engineers. We look forward to leveraging the competence of our current Subsea Team as we support the career development of our Guyanese counterparts,” said Dylan Galt, Operations Manager, Offshore Innovators Ltd.