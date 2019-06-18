Opposition wants elections within 2-3 months

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has rejected the November 2019 timeline put forward by President David Granger for the holding of elections, saying that the country must head to the polls within two to three months.

Jagdeo made these statements at a press conference shortly after the landmark rulings of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

According to Jagdeo, President Granger’s stance on elections, even in light of the rulings, is not consistent with the reality of the situation.

The Opposition Leader reminded that as per the CCJ ruling, an election date should have been set and President and Cabinet resigned since the passage of the motion last year, December.

The Opposition Leader expressed the view that government staying on for almost a year after being defeated by a No confidence motion is unreasonable.

He pointed to the government’s actions since it lost the no-confidence motion, such as the awarding of billions of contracts, the allocation of lands and the privatisation of State assets.

According to Jagdeo, such actions are a breach of the caretaker role the government was supposed to be playing and he insisted that elections now be called as soon as practical.