A 25-year-old man of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) has been arrested for unlawful possession of firearm, ammunition and narcotics.

Police, acting on intelligence gathered, Wednesday went to a location at Hill Street (between Princes and Norton streets) and arrested the man.

A bag containing a pistol with seven live ammunition and also 158 grams of suspected cannabis packaged in small-sized zip lock bags was found in very close proximity of where he was standing.