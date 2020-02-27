ERC’s CEO resigns

Ethnic Relations Commission Chief Executive Officer Yvonne Langevine has resigned from her position at the constitutional body.

In a brief interview on Wednesday, Langevine confirmed her resignation but declined to give further details.

The resignation took effect on February 25.

It is unclear why the CEO would have resigned.

Chairman of the Commission, Reverend John Smith said that the resignation letter would have been submitted to the body some time ago and only took effect on Tuesday last.

He said the ERC will be meeting today, at which point the resignation will be discussed extensively by the Commission.

According to Reverend Smith, the general population will more than likely be provided with an update subsequent to that meeting, by way of a public missive.