19-Y-O found guilty of 2015 rape

A 12-member High Court jury on Wednesday found a 19-year-old lad guilty for raping a seven-year-old boy back in 2015.

The teen, who was 14 years old at the time, was on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Sexual Offences Court.

The charge stated that between December 1 and 24, 2015, he engaged in sexual activity with the young boy.

According to reports, the young boy was left alone in the company of the now-convicted teen when he forced the child to touch his genitals.

The child refused to touch the accused and as a result, he forcefully engaged in sexual activity with the child.

The child later confided in his parents and a Police report was made. Following an investigation, the teen was arrested and charged for the offence.

Justice Barlow ordered that a probation report be prepared on the offender’s behalf and as such, deferred his sentencing to March 12, 2020.

Prosecutors Teriq Mohamed and Mandel Moore presented the State’s case.