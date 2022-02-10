Dharamlall apologises for controversial remark towards Duncan

Statement from Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall:

Hon. Nigel Dharamlall M.P. Minister of Local Government and Regional Development responds to AFC’s inaccurate press release.

The APNUAFC MPs are no angels. My dildo comment was in response to the incessant insults by Sherod Duncan.

I read with astonishment, the total fabrication by the AFC of a situation in today’s [Wednesday’s] sitting of the Committee of Supply of the National Assembly of Guyana.

Their media release is totally untruthful but as is their wont, they created a brouhaha to extricate themselves from the public exposure of their monumental embarrassment caused by their corrupt, discriminatory and vindictive conduct during their time in office as government.

On many occasions, the MPs on the government side have been ridiculed with some of the most uncouth and slanderous things about their bodies, their spouses, their children, their sexuality and even their dead relatives.

Some of the chief culprits in the heckling crowd of APNUAFC include MPs Sherod Duncan, Coretta Mc Donald and Natasha Singh-Lewis.

Today, my heckle regarding a dildo was aimed at verbal excesses of MP Sherod Duncan.

In hindsight, I should not have responded to the continued insults on me, my family and deceased sister, (yes they insulted my sister who died 11 years ago) by members of the APNUAFC.

To those offended by my comment I am truly sorry.

That is the truth.