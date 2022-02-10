Letter: Was VICE fishing for a headline story?

Dear Editor,

I am not sure of the purpose, intent, objective, and goal of the VICE Media interview (Feb 1) with Vice President Jagdeo. The VP must have thought it provided an opportunity to promote investment in Guyana and agreed to it. As we learn from analysing the excerpt of the interview that was released, the VP and many in the public domain that I conversed with feel there was an ulterior motif of the reporter. Several of the VP’s supporters that I interviewed describe the interview as a kind of an ambush designed to implicate the VP and the Government in questionable activities. Jagdeo handled himself quite well in spite of persistence of the reporter on making unsubstantiated allegations. Several of the reporter’s facts are not accurate.

The VP was heard expressing concern to the interviewer that it was “a gotcha type” (my description) of an interview in which the interviewer was looking for response for a headline story. He has since castigated the reporter for what came across as an interview for what those of us who did journalism would be called “sensational news” or reporting or interviewing. In journalism, it is called a fanciful tale, fishing for a story. Some may even call it “tabloid journalism”. These kinds of stories sell well and are featured on front pages of papers looking to increase sales and garner more ads.

The VP was also heard responding to the questions that were related to allegations as amounting to hearsay. Indeed, they were. In court, it would be called hearsay and disallowed as evidence while in journalism it is called unsubstantiated concoctions. There were allegations but no evidence to back the questions. Was the reporter fishing for news for a major story? Guyana will be getting a lot of oil money and international media may want to sensationalise what is happening with the oil proceeds.

I wish to applaud the VP for agreeing to the interview. Engaging the media or the public is one of his strengths as a politician although he does not have time for “a gyaffe”. He never evaded a reporter or a public question. In my encounters as a reporter or media operative with Jagdeo since 1999, I witnessed him being kind to critics and known opponents in entertaining questions at press conferences in New York. After picketing exercises outside without justifiable reasons, several would enter the hall and asked Jagdeo questions. When the chair of events refused to allow them to ask questions, Jagdeo would overrule the chair and say “let him or her to ask”. He recognises their democratic right to peaceful protest. He does not avoid hard questioners or those who disagreed with him. And he does not support media censorship or the idea of blocking people from questioning him on any issue just because they are opponents.

Jagdeo concluded that the VICE Media reporter came with a pre-determined agenda. It seems so. Yet he did not dodge questions. And he answered all her questions – for that he must be saluted. That is the hallmark of a politician not afraid of the press. He even told her to support allegations with evidence and he would have them investigated. He has nothing to hide and not afraid of an independent query into his conduct.

The VP pointed out that her facts on trade relations with and investors from China are not accurate. There were several contracts that she stated were given to Chinese when in fact they were given to non-Chinese. Clearly, there was a concern with Guyana’s relations with China. But Guyana does not have a pro-China policy although it has a One China policy not much different from the West. Guyana has and must have a pro-US policy because of the large diaspora in the US which itself is a guarantor of our democracy.

With regards to corruption allegations, the VP suggested to the reporter that she brings evidence and that the Integrity Commission can conduct an investigation into them. He assured her that through his political life, he consistently complied with the law in declaring his assets with the Integrity Commission.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram