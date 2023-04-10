Developmental works in Reg. 6 likely to push labour costs upwards – Armogan

Over $10 billion in investment is being injected into Region Six’s economy through several projects at Palmyra, with most of it coming from the private sector.

However, these developmental works will result in an increased cost of labour. This is according to Regional Chairman David Armogan, who stated that to date, three major projects have commenced.

These include the Berbice stadium, a call centre and a state-of-the-art business centre for persons living with disabilities (PLWD).

“There is another project going on with Sherriff Medical Centre in which they are now moving apace to set up a private hospital at Palmyra. Also, there were persons who were given lands for private investment and they are also developing the area,” the Regional Chairman explained.

“The entire front area is being cleared because persons have started to develop the lands so that they can put down whatever commercial activity they have been given the lands to do.”

Armogan explained that the projects will provide jobs for residents in the region but on the other hand, there is the unavailability of labour since most of the workers are running towards the projects that are paying more.

“The three chambers as well as the farming community have complained bitterly to me that they are not getting labour to work in their respective businesses and so with this situation here now where lots of construction work is going to go on, the competition for labour is going to become much heavier and so the price of labour will obviously go up. I don’t know if the ordinary private sector will be able to compete with the rising cost of labour that will be entailed as a result of the demand and supply situation.”

He pointed out that once there is a high demand for labour people are going to pay more.

“I don’t know if it will affect other businesses. But as it is, it is a good thing that is happening in terms of investment – more money will be in circulation, more persons will be employed and perhaps we will be able to attract more persons to come from outside of Berbice to be employed within the region as well.”

The Chairman noted, however, that the development taking place is good and one that will benefit the region in a major way.

