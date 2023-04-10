150 Reg. 9 residents receive Agreements of Sale for house lots

The Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) commenced processing of Agreements of Sale for the initial 150 allottees of the Tract ‘CHPA’ Housing Scheme in Lethem, Region Nine on Saturday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who was present at the activity, stated that the process is a critical stage since it gives beneficiaries legal ownership of their land and they can now anticipate receiving their Certificate of Title, which can be used to obtain financing from banks to construct their dream homes.

Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally; Mayor of Lethem, Mr. John Macedo; and Deputy Mayor, Ms. Debra King were also at the exercise, held at the Regional Housing Office in Lethem.

The new housing development at Tract CHPA, commonly known as Poke Bridge, has been allocated to some 543 residents. Of this, 400 allottees have so far been able to access their land, as infrastructure works in the area including access roads progress.

Within the next few weeks, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is also expected to commence logging in the scheme to determine the optimal location for a well.

“We will drill a well this year for that area,” Minister Croal assured the residents. He further noted that the scheme will be developed into a wholesome and sustainable environment.

The overjoyed recipients lauded the government’s efforts, as they proudly exited the venue with their Agreement of Sale.

“I’m so happy that at this time that I have received a house lot and I’m getting a Title for that location and thank you to this government for all this improvement which going on in Lethem, Rupununi,” Mr. Christopher Sahibdeen said after receiving his Agreement of Sale.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ronaldo Eastman, a teacher from Annai Secondary School stated, “I am extremely happy because it is very challenging at times not having your own place so if you have that you will cut off hotel accommodations and so on”.

To further improve access to homeownership in the region, the first 58 Region Nine residents also received the Steel and Cement Housing Subsidy vouchers on Saturday.

Minister Croal also highlighted the Lethem Housing Support Project, which will see some 600 persons benefiting from a $3 million two-bedroom home. The government will contribute $1 million towards the cost of construction for each home. Minister Croal noted that with these ongoing projects, the Ministry is pumping over $1 billion into Region Nine.

