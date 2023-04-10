Reg. 9 will become major economic hub – Pres. Ali

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said that Region Nine would become a major economic hub due to its strategic location between Georgetown and Roraima in Brazil.

The Head of State, who addressed the community of Annai in the North Rupununi, on Sunday, disclosed that the Government intends to create key investments in the region’s communities and new development opportunities.

He spoke of plans in place at the macro level, including the need to enhance agriculture to contribute to Guyana and CARICOM’s food security.

He said that at the micro level, needs will be met and that the Regional Chair has been tasked with examining every single community to assess ways in which they can be competitive. The Government would then lend the necessary support.

He also assured the residents of Annai, that their developmental needs will be addressed and that Government officials would return to inform them about the various timelines for implementation.

