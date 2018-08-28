Department of Energy appoints Oil and Gas Adviser

Matthew Wilks has been appointed Oil and Gas Adviser in the Department of Energy within the Ministry of the Presidency.

The Ministry of the Presidency, via a release, described Wilks as an experienced senior oil and gas business developer and negotiator who has 32 years of experience in the global oil and gas industry, spanning all segments of the energy value chain including exploration and production, liquid natural gas, pipeline transportation, power generation, and project financing.

Moreover, it was outlined that he previously held management responsibilities for international asset management and joint venture operations.

During his career, he has worked for, or opposite, several heads of state, other senior government officials and senior corporate executives.

The Ministry said that the new adviser who will be based in Georgetown, has worked in Asia, East Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and South America, and had corporate portfolio responsibility for assets in Central Asia, the Levant, and North Africa.

“Wilks, most recently, was Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Oil, where he was involved in projects in Angola, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Norway, and Qatar. Before that, Mr. Wilks worked at BG Group where he was Country Manager for Tanzania at the time of significant offshore discoveries and rapid sector development there. He worked on projects in Bolivia, Egypt, Libya, Palestine, and Thailand, also at BG Group” the Ministry of Presidency detailed.