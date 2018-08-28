Essequibo man facing two rape charges granted $400,000 bail

An Essequibo Coast man was on Tuesday granted bail in the sum of $400,000 when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts arraigned on two rape charges.

George Butters was not required to plead to the charges when it was read to him by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

The first charge alleged that on August 13, 2018, he had sexual intercourse with an elderly woman without her consent.

The second charge alleged that between August 20 and August 21 he broke and entered the dwelling house of another woman in Essequibo and sexually harassed her.

However, Butters was placed on $200,000 bail on each charge.

The matter was transferred to the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court until September 11, 2018.

According to reports received, Butters is expected to face other charges of a similar nature.

He was also positively identified as the perpetrator during a police identification parade.

Investigations into the matters are ongoing.