CPL 2018: Russell increases lead in performance index

(CPL T20) Jamaica Tallawahs’ Andre Russell extended his lead at the top of the Player Performance Index to 21 points after an excellent week with the ball in the Caribbean Premier League.

Russell picked up four wickets in two matches (against Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Stars), making him the leading wicket taker so far in this year’s CPL with 18 victims. He has also taken the most catches (8) and boasts the highest strike rate (202.9) of those players who have scored 100 runs or more.

Mohammad Irfan’s world record spell for Barbados Tridents – his four overs cost just one run while he also took a brace of wickets – wasn’t enough to prevent defeat against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. It did, however, propel him to 33rdin the CPL Index and moved him into the top 150 in the world for the first time.

Brendon McCullum moved up six places to 70thin the world thanks to his 66 runs from 42 deliveries for Trinbago in their victory over Barbados. He struck three sixes and eight fours in the innings, which also helped to catapult him into the top 20 of the CPL Index.

Australia’s David Warner and Steve Smith both moved up the rankings this week. Warner made 42 from 26 deliveries in St Lucia Stars’ defeat by Jamaica and 23 from 16 balls in their win over Guyana. He is closing in on the world top 50 and sits at 16 in the CPL Index.

Smith, meanwhile, was player of the match in the Tridents’ victory over Jamaica with 63 from 44 deliveries and two wickets for 19 runs with the ball. He climbs back into the top 200 players in the world and is 41stin the CPL Index.

Both Devon Thomas and Oshane Thomas have moved inside the world’s top 500 for the first time (the latter having only played 10 T20 matches) and are climbing the CPL standings quickly, currently sitting at 61st and 62nd respectively. Oshane Thomas currently sits second in terms of CPL wickets taken (11).

To see the complete the full Index rankings please visit: http://t20playerperformanceindex.com/