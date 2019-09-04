Damaged Harbour Bridge causes garbage build-up in Georgetown

With garbage disposal trucks stuck on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), refuse is beginning to pile up in the capital city.

The issue is a matter of concern for the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC).

Puran Brothers Inc., the city’s main garbage collector, is headquartered on the WCD and therefore, uses the Demerara Harbour Bridge to get into the city.

With the bridge being closed to heavy duty vehicles, it is unclear when the trucks will be able to pick up the garbage in Georgetown.

This, coupled with the improper disposal of garbage by businesses, vendors and citizens in, is the cause of a massive buildup of waste throughout the city.

Mayor, Ubraj Narine, said City Hall is utilising limited available resources to assist the situation.

He has since called on persons in to keep the waste on their premises until such time that the M&CC is able to proceed with its normal scheduling.

“I beg the public to bear with us, this is something that we did not expect and this is something that we did not prepare for but we are working to get this matter resolved as soon as possible…,” Mayor Narine stated.

“We are currently seeking the participation of our citizens to not dump anywhere around our city and to assist us where possible to ensure that our city continues to be free of litter… I call on the business entities to please desist from dumping garbage illegally because that will cause more chaos in the city at this point of time, garbage have reduce tremulously,” Narine pleaded.

Director of Solid Waste Management, Walter Narine cautioned the citizens against dumping their garbage on the streets.