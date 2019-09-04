UG records 4000 student enrollments for new academic year

The University of Guyana recorded an estimated 4000 new student enrollments for the new academic year 2019/2020, which is the largest to date.

Entering into its 57th year of existence, a fresh batch of students entering UG were formally welcomed to the facility during a ceremonial orientation exercise.

The significance of attaining a university education was underscored by Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed during her keynote address.

“A university education will set you immediately from others who have not had this opportunity. A university education is the first of all life changing indicators and this confers mobility and lifelong opportunities that are not available to others,” Professor Mohamed stated.

On this note, Mohammed charged the students to take advantage of the opportunities offered.

“Your university education is funded in large parts by the people of this country, many of those people on whose backs we stand will never see the inside of a university. They work hard, they pay their tax and those taxes come to us and so for that reason we must take every opportunity,” she emphasised.

Held at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre, the ceremonial opening wraps up a packed week of orientation activities, and acts as a medium of motivation for those pursuing their tertiary education.