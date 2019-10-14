Da Silva Street robbery: businessman succumbs to gunshot injuries

The businessman who was shot earlier today during the commissioning of a robbery at DaSilva Street, Kitty, Georgetown has succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

The dead man has been identified as Deon Stoll of Charity, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroom-Supenaam).

It was reported that Stoll and his driver left a gold dealer on Sheriff Street, Georgetown and made their way to El Dorado Trading at Da Silva Street, Newtown Kitty, Georgetown with the intention of conducting business.

However, as the two men pulled up at the gold establishment, a white Toyota Carina 212 motorcar which from all indication was trailing them pulled up and two men exited.

The two masked men armed with guns was seen running towards the businessman’s car and attempted to relieved him of a bag while the other was scuffling with the driver. It was at that time; the men were shot.

Inews was unable to confirm if the bandits were successful in their attempt. The police are continuing their investigations.