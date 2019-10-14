‘Togetherness and love displayed rallying around GAW should continue’ – Dr Norton

Following a moment of heartbreak for Guyanese cricket fans, as they watched the Barbados Tridents pick apart the exceptional Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday night during the Hero Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) final, Social Cohesion Minister Dr George Norton has extended heartiest congratulations to the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) team for an exceptional performance in the 2019 season.

This Minister, who holds responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, has mentioned the Warriors’ exceptional performance this year as the highlight of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019 tournament.

“Even though we did not win, I believe that Guyana was a massive force to reckon with in the tournament. We have been consistent in reaching the finals, and when the time is right, we will stun the cricketing world with a spectacular win,” Minister Norton has said.

Minister Norton is further encouraging Guyanese citizens to upkeep, and continue to build on, the unifying momentum that the CPL and the Amazon Warriors brought through their spectacular record of 11 straight wins.

“The CPL may have come and gone, but the togetherness and love that we displayed as One People, One Nation with One Destiny while rallying around the GAW deserves to live on,” Dr Norton urged.

In good nature, the Minister has extended heartfelt congratulations to the winning team, noting that they played excellently.

“The Barbados Tridents played well, and Guyana congratulates them for once again copping the coveted title as the CPL Champions,” Dr Norton has declared.