Businessman, driver shot during robbery

Three persons including a security guard were earlier today shot after gunmen opened fire on on a businessman and his driver as they were about to enter the El Dorado Trading, Da Silva Street, Newtown Kitty, Georgetown Office.

While information reaching Inews remains sketchy, owner of the establishment, Tamesh Jagmohan confirmed that three persons were shot and are presently receiving medical attention.

Inews understands that a white Toyota Carina 212 motorcar might have trailed the businessman from Sheriff Street after leaving another gold dealer. However, upon his arrival at El Dorado Trading, the businessman came under fire.

Their present condition is unclear at this time.

However, after the shooting, the Police were summoned and are presently reviewing the CCTV footage with the hope of identifying the car and possible the occupants.