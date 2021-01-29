Cyclist killed in Foulis accident

A 29-year-old man is now dead following an accident which occurred on Thursday morning at Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Travis Wickham, a welder of Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD.

Reports are the accident occurred about 05:00hrs while the man was riding his bicycle.

A relative told this publication that, based on information given to the family, Wickham was headed towards the Foulis Gas Station when a car attempted to overtake a bus, and in the process, it struck the young man off his bike and into the path of another bus.

The driver of the car has fled the scene and has not yet been arrested.

Travis leaves to mourn his mother and father along with his four younger sisters.