Guyana restricts air travel with Brazil over virus variant – Health Minister

As concerns grow about the new virus variant in Brazil, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony has announced that Guyana has restricted flights with that neighbouring country.

During today’s Covid-19 update, Minister Anthony reminded that local authorities have tightened measures along the borders following the discovery of a new variant of the novel coronavirus in Brazil.

Now, he said, that restriction will apply to air travel.

“We also want to make sure that, for now, that we restrict flights coming from Brazil to Guyana and vice versa, so all flights are now restricted,” he said.

“We’re not the first country to restrict these flights…it’s out of concern for the variants that are circulating,” the Minister explained.

The United Kingdom has already banned travel from Guyana and other South American countries over concerns about the new virus variant in Brazil.

The BBC reported that it is suspected that the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants could be much more contagious or easy to catch than earlier versions.

Dr Anthony had previously posited that, if this proves to be true, it could pose a very challenging situation for the local healthcare system.

“If this is more transmissible, then more people are going to get infected,” he highlighted, noting that if this happens, it will put a strain on the hospitals in the country.

“These are going to be the challenges if this variant circulates in our country,” Dr Anthony said.