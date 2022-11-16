Cutlass-wielding man who stormed Bohemia Primary School arrested

Police have arrested a 60-year-old man, who reportedly armed himself with a cutlass and stormed into the compound of the Bohemia Primary School in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), with the intent to attack a female parent.

The suspect, Allimudeen Gobon Modem, a security guard of Number 19 Village, was arrested at around 09:14h today at the Central Police Station.

On Monday, the armed man, who was said to be intoxicated, ran into the school’s compound and was looking for a female parent, whom he claimed allegedly owed him money.

The parent in question, sought refuge in the building while other parents and teachers ran to safety. The cutlass-wielding man, in his rage, caused damage to an electric bike by chopping it with the cutlass.

No one was harmed during the ordeal. The suspect had escaped shortly after the incident.