900 to benefit as Education Ministry’s Breakfast Programme launches in Region Five

The Ministry of Education’s Edutrition: Breakfast for Success programme was today launched in the Mahaica-Berbice region (Region Five).

During the launch at the Belladrum Primary School, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand stated that the programme is part of the Ministry’s plan to ensure every school-aged child has access to quality educational opportunities.

She highlighted that while the Government remains committed to investing in the nation’s children, parents need to play their role in their children’s development. Minister Manickchand urged parents to become actively involved in their children’s education.

In brief remarks, Coordinator of the Breakfast Programme, Mr Mahendra Phagwah told the pupils at school that the programme was created to meet their needs, so they can enjoy a nutritious yet tasty meal.

Regional Chairman for Region Five, Mr Vickchand Ramphal noted that the programme will not only benefit pupils but entire families across the region.

Headmistress of Belladrum Primary School, Ms Savitrie Diaram, thanked the Ministry for the programme noting that through it, attendance and punctuality have improved.

The breakfast programme was previously launched in 2016, however, only seven schools benefited.

With today’s launch, all twenty-five (25) primary schools on the coastland of Region Five are currently benefitting from the breakfast programme. This means that almost 900 students across grades six classes in the region are getting a daily breakfast meal.

This programme has also created employment for twenty-five caterers who have now become small business owners to provide for their families. In addition, a Monitoring and Evaluation officer from the region was employed to help monitor the breakfast programme so that excellence is always delivered.

To date, 12,401 students are benefitting countrywide from the breakfast programme whilst 235 persons are directly employed through the programme.