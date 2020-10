Based on the new Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Minster of Health, with effect from November 1st to November 30, 2020, the curfew is now 10:30pm to 4:00 am.

Sporting events are permitted but are subject to the approval of the Minister of Health and must be in compliance with strict guidelines issued by the Ministry.

Gyms or fitness centres may be opened but at a 50 per cent capacity of the building and by appointments only to minimize the spread of the virus.

Please see details below:

Click to access Extra_31OCTOBER2020COViD19_11.pdf