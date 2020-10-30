45 new Covid cases recorded; 10 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 45 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,143 as of October 30, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 124. The latest fatality is a 70-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

According to the Ministry of Health, 10 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

37 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 75 in institutional isolation and 740 in home isolation.

To date 19,266 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 3,192 persons have been recovered from the virus.