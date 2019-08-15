CSEC TOP STUDENTS: Donlee Castello wants to become a politician to improve peoples’ lives

Seventeen-year-old Donlee Castello may be young but his dreams are big.

Having already attained a major accomplishment at the recent Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examination, his next step is to become a lawyer, with the ultimate goal of getting into politics.

“I want to be a lawyer and then eventually drift into politics because I have a passion for change,” the young lad expressed.

Castello attended Queen’s College and came in at fifth place with 17 Grade Ones and three Grade Twos.

He was extremely surprised at his stellar performance.

“I am a bit speechless at the moment. I must give all the glory to God because I mean, I wanted to do great but he came through and answered my prayers,” Castello exclaimed.

Pursuing his secondary education was challenging, given that he lived in the community of Tuschen, West Coast Demerara.

He recalled using the journey to school as an opportunity to make up for whatever sleep lost after studying all night.

“I had to sacrifice a lot of things, like television shows, games and so on. I would pull an all-nighter,” he recalled.

Castello aims to soon pursue studies in law as he prepares to become the a leader for change. (By Rupa Seenaraine)